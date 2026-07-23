New study finds genetic basis for borderline personality disorder

The findings, published in Nature Genetics, come from the largest genome-wide association study (GWAS) of BPD to date. Researchers analyzed genetic data from more than one million people, including over 12,000 individuals diagnosed with the disorder, and identified 11 regions of the human genome linked to BPD, with nine nearby functional genes believed to play a role.

BPD affects up to 2% of people in Western countries and is characterized by emotional instability, distorted thinking and unstable interpersonal relationships.

The study's co-author Fabian Streit of the Central Institute of Mental Health in Germany said the disorder had "been understudied from this perspective of psychiatric genetics."

Commenting on the findings, University of Edinburgh psychiatrist Andrew McIntosh called the research "an extraordinary step up from where we've been previously, with virtually no research being conducted on the condition at scale."

Researchers estimate the newly identified genetic variants account for about 17% of the inherited risk of BPD, indicating that genetics plays a significant role but is only part of the picture.

"It is a disorder where genetics is pretty important, but it can never explain or paint the whole picture," Streit said.

The study also found that several genetic variants linked to BPD overlap with those associated with depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), antisocial behavior and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), suggesting shared biological pathways.

The researchers say further studies are needed to confirm some of the newly identified genetic signals and better understand the biological mechanisms underlying the disorder.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists had identified a possible biological mechanism that may help explain why coffee consumption has repeatedly been associated with healthier aging and a lower risk of chronic disease.