Coffee compounds may help protect against aging

Researchers at Texas A&M University found that several compounds in coffee interact with NR4A1, a receptor involved in regulating cellular stress, inflammation, metabolism and tissue repair. The findings were published in the journal Nutrients.

“Coffee has well-known health-promoting properties,” said Dr. Stephen Safe of the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “What we've shown is that some of those effects may be linked to how coffee compounds interact with this receptor, which is involved in protecting the body from stress-induced damage.”

Laboratory tests showed that coffee compounds altered cell activity, reduced damage and slowed the growth of cancer cells. When researchers removed NR4A1, the protective effects disappeared, strengthening evidence that the receptor plays an important role.

The most active substances included plant-based polyphenolic compounds such as caffeic acid. Caffeine also bound to the receptor but produced a much weaker response.

“Caffeine binds the receptor, but it doesn't do much in our models,” Safe said. “The polyhydroxy and polyphenolic compounds are much more active.”

Researchers cautioned that the laboratory study does not prove coffee prevents disease in humans. Coffee contains a complex mixture of substances and likely affects the body through several biological pathways.

“There's still a lot of work to be done,” Safe said. “We've made the connection, but we need to better understand how important that connection is.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a new clinical study found semaglutide, the active ingredient in the weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, may slow some biological processes associated with aging.