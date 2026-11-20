According to the company, the new Stadler railcars will replace standard passenger carriages on the Nurly Zhol–Atyrau route.

The upgraded train is scheduled to make its first departure from Nurly Zhol railway station in Astana on November 23, 2026. It will operate every other day, with services from Atyrau beginning on November 25.

The train will feature nine passenger railcars, with 40 berths in each compartment car and 56 in each open-plan sleeper car.

The new railcars are equipped with climate control, individual lighting, 220-volt power outlets, and video surveillance systems. Passengers will also have access to luggage storage areas, a buffet section, and facilities designed for travelers with reduced mobility.

The women-only carriage service will also remain in place, with carriage No. 4 reserved for female passengers. Boys under the age of seven will be allowed to travel in the carriage as well.

According to Passenger Transportation JSC, the introduction of Stadler railcars is part of Kazakhstan's ongoing program to gradually modernize its passenger train fleet, with the aim of improving service quality and providing a more comfortable travel experience.

Tickets for train No. 47/48 on the Nurly Zhol–Atyrau route are available through the official website, bilet.railways.kz, and at railway ticket offices.

Earlier, Kazakhstan-China rail freight rose 9% to 18.7 million tons in the first half of 2026.