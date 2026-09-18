Kazakhstan-China rail freight reaches 18.7 million tons in first half of 2026

A Kazakhstani delegation took part in the Baktu-2026 Forum in Tacheng, China, focused on strengthening trade, economic ties and cross-border cooperation between China and Central Asian countries.

The delegation included representatives of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport, Abai region’s administration, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Kedentransservice and the business community.

Speaking at the forum, Yeldos Nestay, deputy chairman of the Transport Ministry’s Railway and Water Transport Committee, highlighted the importance of expanding transport and logistics infrastructure and international transport corridors. "Kazakhstan is developing the East-West and North-South corridors, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as border and port infrastructure," he said.

According to Nestay, rail freight between Kazakhstan and China reached 18.7 million tons in the first half of 2026, up 9 percent year on year. Export rail shipments from Kazakhstan increased by more than 10 percent during the same period.

A key project discussed at the forum was the construction of the 303-kilometer Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line. Construction is progressing, with work underway on earthworks, bridges and other structures, while track-laying has also begun. Nearly 1,400 specialists and 900 pieces of equipment are currently involved in the project.

Once completed, the railway is expected to create a third rail border crossing between Kazakhstan and China, increase the transport corridor’s capacity to 25 million tons of cargo annually, and further expand Kazakhstan’s transit potential.

The Baktu Forum, held for the fifth time this year, serves as a platform for strengthening trade and economic cooperation and expanding business ties between China and Central Asian countries.

Speaking at the first Central Asia-Republic of Korea Summit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan aims to increase total transit volumes through its territory to 100 million tons, highlighting the development of the country’s transport and logistics potential.