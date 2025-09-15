New public garden unveiled in Almaty

The project was carried out as part of the 2025 Public Participation Budget Program. The plot in the 8th neighborhood unit along Altynsarin Street was transformed into a landscaped public garden for residents to enjoy walks and leisure.

Photo credit: Almaty City Akimat

The park now features paved walking paths, 27 modern lights, and various street furniture items, including benches, a 16-meter-long bench, and pergolas with swings. Landscapers planted over 180 trees and shrubs, installed a hedge and a lawn, and created a 110-square-meter alpine rock garden. An automatic irrigation system was also set up to maintain the green spaces.

As the Auezov District Akimat (Administration) highlighted, the new public garden is an example of how vacant lots can be turned into comfortable public spaces through the initiative of residents and government support.

Photo credit: Almaty City Akimat

Kazinform recently reported that a new modern art museum was launched in Almaty.



