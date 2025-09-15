EN
    New public garden unveiled in Almaty

    15:42, 15 September 2025

    A vacant lot in Almaty's Auezov District has been developed and landscaped into a new public garden, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Public garden
    Photo credit: Almaty City Akimat

    The project was carried out as part of the 2025 Public Participation Budget Program. The plot in the 8th neighborhood unit along Altynsarin Street was transformed into a landscaped public garden for residents to enjoy walks and leisure.

    Public garden
    Photo credit: Almaty City Akimat

    The park now features paved walking paths, 27 modern lights, and various street furniture items, including benches, a 16-meter-long bench, and pergolas with swings. Landscapers planted over 180 trees and shrubs, installed a hedge and a lawn, and created a 110-square-meter alpine rock garden. An automatic irrigation system was also set up to maintain the green spaces.

    As the Auezov District Akimat (Administration) highlighted, the new public garden is an example of how vacant lots can be turned into comfortable public spaces through the initiative of residents and government support.

    New public garden
    Photo credit: Almaty City Akimat

    Kazinform recently reported that a new modern art museum was launched in Almaty.

