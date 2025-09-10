Almaty celebrates launch of new modern art museum

The event was attended by Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy, businessman and philanthropist Nurlan Smagulov, along with Kazakh and foreign cultural figures and representatives from over 30 international media outlets.

Speaking to the audience, Aida Balayeva stated that the large-scale project is a highlight of Kazakhstan's cultural and spiritual life.

"In his State-of-the-Nation Address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the younger generation now, alongside traditional values, sees the foundation of patriotism not in creativity and innovativeness," Minister Balayeva said. "In this regard, the new museum will become a platform that brings together traditions and innovativeness, promoting the culture of Kazakhstan and Central Asia abroad."

The museum is set to open to the general public on September 12. The construction was funded through private investments totaling KZT 56.16 billion. The complex is comprised of two intersecting buildings totaling 10,060 sq. m, with a capacity for up to 500 people at a time. The architectural design, created by a British bureau, was inspired by natural and urban landscapes. The building meets all modern standards and is equipped with everything necessary for storing, exhibiting, and restoring works of art across various genres.

The exhibition spaces are dedicated to Kazakhstan's cultural values and unique nature, as well as to works by modern Kazakh and international artists.

In his welcoming speech, Almaty Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy stated that the museum's opening symbolizes not only cultural but also the comprehensive development of the city.

"Almaty is the cultural heart of the country. The opening of a complex like this is a landmark event for our city. It will help foster creative thinking among young people, assist them in realizing their potential in the cultural sector, and have a positive impact on Almaty’s tourism and economic growth," the mayor stated.

The founder of the museum is prominent Kazakh entrepreneur Nurlan Smagulov, who donated 700 works by artists of Kazakhstan, Central Asia, and other countries from his personal collection to the museum's foundation.

The museum is envisioned as a cultural hub featuring international projects, regularly updated exhibitions, educational programs, masterclasses, a professional collection storage, a restoration workshop, and a library.

The 5,000-square-meter landscaped grounds include outdoor sculptures, fountains, and recreation areas.

