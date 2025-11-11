New Lebanese Ambassador presents copies of credentials at Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev held a meeting with the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Lebanon to Kazakhstan Georges Abou Zeid, Kazinform News Agency has learned from the Kazakh MFA's press service.
During the meeting, Ambassador Abou Zeid presented copies of his credentials. In turn, Deputy Minister Bakayev congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed confidence that his diplomatic mission would contribute to the further strengthening of the traditional friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lebanon.
The parties discussed the development of political dialogue, expansion of trade and economic partnership, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
At the end of the meeting, the diplomats agreed to maintain active bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Earlier, Lebanese Ambassador Giscard El Khoury completed his mission in Kazakhstan.
