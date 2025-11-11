New Lebanese Ambassador presents copies of credentials at Kazakh MFA

During the meeting, Ambassador Abou Zeid presented copies of his credentials. In turn, Deputy Minister Bakayev congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed confidence that his diplomatic mission would contribute to the further strengthening of the traditional friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lebanon.

The parties discussed the development of political dialogue, expansion of trade and economic partnership, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the diplomats agreed to maintain active bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Earlier, Lebanese Ambassador Giscard El Khoury completed his mission in Kazakhstan.

As previously reported, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi.