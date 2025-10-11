Lebanese Ambassador Giscard El Khoury completes his mission in Kazakhstan

Alibek Bakayev noted the high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Lebanon, and also expressed gratitude to Giscard El-Khoury for his efforts to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership.

In turn, the Lebanese diplomat thanked the Kazakh side for its comprehensive support and hospitality, expressing confidence in the further successful development of mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of Lebanon was presented with a Certificate of Honour from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, it was reproted that the U.S. Senate confirmed Julie Stufft as the next U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan in a 51–47 vote.