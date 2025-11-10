Kazakhstan plans to send humanitarian aid to quate-hit Afghanistan

During the conversation, Minister Kosherbayev expressed condolences to the Afghan people over the recent devastating earthquakes and announced Kazakhstan’s plans to send a humanitarian mission to Kabul. The mission will include medical specialists, as well as medicines and essential supplies.

In turn, Minister Muttaqi expressed gratitude to the Kazakhstani side for its continued support and attention to the needs of the Afghan people, noting that two shipments of humanitarian aid totaling 3,700 tons had been delivered earlier this year.

The ministers discussed key aspects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, confirming their mutual readiness to further strengthen friendly and mutually beneficial relations. Particular attention was given to the development of cooperation in trade, banking, mining and metallurgy, and digital technologies.

Following the talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the consistent development of the Kazakhstan-Afghanistan cooperation and agreed to maintain active political dialogue.

Earlier, it was reported 15 documents were signed at the Kazakhstan-Afghanistan Business Forum in Shymkent.