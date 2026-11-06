New Jersey ticket wins $847 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers were 15, 34, 41, 53 and 56, with the red Powerball number 21. The jackpot’s cash value is $363.1 million, before taxes.

The winner can choose between an annuity worth $847 million, paid in 30 increasing instalments over 29 years, and a lump-sum payment of $363.1 million.

The latest win comes less than three months after an Illinois ticket claimed a $1.04 billion jackpot on August 12. The two jackpots rank eighth and ninth among the largest prizes in Powerball history.

More than one million tickets also won cash prizes in Wednesday’s drawing. These included 25 tickets that matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000 each, as well as four tickets that matched the same numbers and included the Power Play option to win $100,000 each.

The next drawing will take place on Saturday, with the jackpot resetting to $20 million.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Powerball jackpot had climbed to an estimated $835 million after no ticket matched all the winning numbers in Monday’s drawing.