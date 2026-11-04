Powerball jackpot rises to $835 million

If a winner emerges in Wednesday’s drawing, they can choose between an estimated $835 million annuity paid over time and a lump-sum cash option of $357.9 million. Both amounts are before taxes.

The five white-ball numbers drawn on Monday, November 2, were 7, 23, 29, 64 and 66. The red Powerball number was 23, and the Power Play multiplier was 4x.

One ticket sold in Delaware matched all five white balls but missed the Powerball and won $1 million. The ticket did not include the Power Play option. No ticket won the $2 million prize.

A further 19 tickets matched four white balls and the Powerball. Sixteen won $50,000 each, while three tickets with the Power Play option won $200,000 apiece, according to Monday’s drawing results.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Powerball lottery had been launched in the United Kingdom for the first time, allowing British players to compete for its jackpots.