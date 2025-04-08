New head coach of Kazakhstan's rhythmic gymnastics team appointed

Adilbekova commenced her coaching career in 2010 in Shymkent. In recent years, she held the position of senior coach in the city. In 2018, she was awarded the title of an honored coach of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Throughout her career, Adilbekova has coached several exceptional athletes, who represented Kazakhstan on the international stage. These include Asia Champion and Asian Games team competition winner Dayana Abdirbekova, Youth Olympic Games participant Roza Abitova, Youth World Championship finalist Elzhana Taniyeva, 2023 Asian Games silver medalist in the team event, and 2023 Asian Games bronze medalist in the individual all-around event Milana Parfilova.

Adilbekova takes over from Aliya Yusupova, who stepped down as the head coach to focus on her role as president of the Kazakhstan Gymnastics Federation.

As reported earlier, Team Kazakhstan has climbed to the podium in the second stage of the Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup in Riccione, Italy.