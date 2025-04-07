Kazakhstan claims bronze at 2nd stage of 2025 Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup

Kazakh athletes demonstrated a strong performance in the men's synchronized trampoline event.

Roman Barkov and Yerlan Tasmanambetov earned bronze, scoring 51.090 points for their performance.

The gold medal was claimed by the German duo with 51.570 points, while the French team earned silver with 51.350 points.

As reported earlier, Kazakh gymnast Zeinolla Idrissov has won a gold medal at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics DTB Pokal Team Challenge 2025 in Stuttgart.