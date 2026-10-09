New flights to Oman's Salalah to launch from Almaty and Astana

Air Astana is launching scheduled flights on two new routes to Oman. The airline will fly from Almaty to Salalah on Fridays starting October 23, and from Astana to Salalah on Saturdays from October 24. Both routes will operate once a week on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Flights to Oman are operated on the Almaty–Muscat route by Salam Air.

The new routes are expected to boost trade, economic, business and tourism cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Sultanate of Oman.

Earlier, on October 6-7, the Sultan of Oman made a state visit to Kazakhstan.