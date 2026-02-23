New facility in Kazakhstan to produce 38 types of medicines by 2029

In line with the President’s task, the Government approved the agreement to increase the share of domestic pharmaceutical production and launch a major project to expand pharmaceutical production in Shymkent. Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov signed the corresponding agreement.

It is aimed at increasing the share of Kazakhstani producers, strengthening drug safety and attracting investments.

The agreement marks a new stage of the Polpharma Santo investment project in Shymkent that will generate 300 new jobs. The total private investment will make 39.5 billion tenge, including funding for scientific research.

The first phase of the new production facility is scheduled for the end of 2029.

The new facility will let manufacture 38 types of medicines for widespread diseases, including oncological, cardiovascular, infectious and chronic illnesses, including tuberculosis.

The manufacturing will meet international quality standards.

The project is called to strengthen Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical security, expand export potential and build a sustainable technological base for the industry.

In total, six investment agreements worth 316.3 billion tenge have been signed in Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical sector, which proves its gradual development, increase in investment attractiveness, and building a sustainable foundation for production localization.

Earlier it was reported, the Astana healthcare department plans to build 11 new medical facilities over the next four years.