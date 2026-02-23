Kazakh capital to build new hospitals, perinatal centers

She said Astana’s population grows by about 100,000 people annually. The city healthcare facilities are overloaded, serving more patients than their planned capacity allows, according to the city’s health department.

She stressed every fifth medical call comes from non-resident citizens or foreigners not registered with city clinics.

By 2035, the population is projected to reach 2.3 million, creating high demand for medical services.

To solve the shortage, the city plans to build new facilities, including two perinatal centers, a modern multidisciplinary hospital, six new polyclinics of which two are 2 state-run, and two ambulance substations.

Besides, a reception-diagnostic complex at City Multidisciplinary Hospital No. 2, featuring expanded intensive care units, advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies, will be commissioned this year. It will become a large flagship medical center.

In 2025, a private polyclinic opened in Nurly Zhol district with capacity for 350 visits per shift.

A children’s trauma unit opened at the National Coordination Center for Emergency Medicine to serve the city’s two districts.

To note, Kazakhstan built 655 primary healthcare facilities under the Rural Healthcare Modernization national project.