New direct flight launched between Kazakhstan and Georgia

According to the ministry’s press service, Kazakh airline SCAT began operating a new route between Shymkent and Tbilisi on December 15.

The service will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, using Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The launch of the air service is expected to further strengthen trade, economic, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that akim (governor) of Ulytau region, Dastan Ryspekov, has announced that regular flights from Zhezkazgan to Balkhash and Turkistan are slated to launch in 2026.