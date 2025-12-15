EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    New direct flight launched between Kazakhstan and Georgia

    17:04, 15 December 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport is continuing efforts to expand the geography of flights and increase the number of international services, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    New direct flight launched between Kazakhstan and Georgia
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbayev/Qazinform News Agency

    According to the ministry’s press service, Kazakh airline SCAT began operating a new route between Shymkent and Tbilisi on December 15.

    The service will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, using Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

    The launch of the air service is expected to further strengthen trade, economic, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that akim (governor) of Ulytau region, Dastan Ryspekov, has announced that regular flights from Zhezkazgan to Balkhash and Turkistan are slated to launch in 2026.

    Flights Air communication Kazakhstan and Georgia Kazakhstan Society World News Civil aviation
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All