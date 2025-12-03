New direct flights to be launched from Zhezkazgan to Balkhash and Turkistan in 2026

He noted that since the region’s establishment, three new intercity bus routes — to Zhanaarka, Karazhal, and Sarysu — as well as one air route to Shymkent have been introduced.

He added that the regional center currently offers flights to four destinations: Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, and Karaganda.

Photo credit: Akimat of Ulytau region

“In 2026, we plan to open flights to Balkhash and Turkistan,” the akim said at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service.

Akimat of the region reported that the area currently has 29 bus routes in operation. This year, new buses worth 721 million tenge were added to the city’s public transport system, renewing the fleet by 42%.

This year also marked the start of construction of a new 316-kilometer railway line between Kyzylzhar and Moiynty.

