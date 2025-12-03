Kazakhstan’s Ulytau region to form pool of 25 investment projects

By 2028, it is planned to form a pool of 25 investment projects up to 920 billion tenge, which will generate more than 2,000 new jobs.

To accelerate economic diversification, an industrial zone has been established in the town of Satpayev. Within this zone, three projects worth 5 billion tenge are being implemented, providing 100 jobs. Infrastructure works began this year and will be completed next year.

Development of the planned projects will help form a cluster of small and medium-sized enterprises, create new jobs, strengthen trade and transport links, and accelerate the diversification of the city’s economy, freeing it from one-sided development.

Photo credit: Ulytau region akimat

Notably, various social and infrastructure projects are being carried out in the region with sponsorship funds. Major industrial companies such as Kazakhmys Corporation, KazZinc, Qarmet JSC, as well as the Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund and the Bolat Utemuratov Foundation, are providing support. The total value of these projects amounts to 50.3 billion tenge.

It should be noted, Ulytau region set to build social facilities up to 60 bln tenge.