New Constitution will lay solid foundation for Kazakhstan’s prosperity - MEP

Ms. Neveďalová, Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, which enshrines large-scale political reforms, came into force on July 1. How does the European Parliament assess these transformations and their significance for the country’s future?

In the European Parliament, we sincerely hope that the new Constitution will provide citizens of Kazakhstan with broader rights and opportunities for constructive interaction between society and the state, and will also become a solid foundation for the country’s further development and prosperity.

At the same time, we see positive changes not only in the Constitution itself, but also in other important state decisions. One example is the nationwide referendum on the construction of nuclear power plants. In my opinion, this is an important step forward both for Kazakhstan and for the entire Central Asian region.

One of the key topics of the conference was the development of transport routes. What place does the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route hold in the European Union’s agenda today?

Central Asia is now at the center of the European Union’s strategic attention. The development of the Middle Corridor and new transport and logistics routes is one of the key areas of our cooperation. Therefore, during the conference, it was especially important to hear the position of the countries directly involved in shaping this route - Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Brussels sees that relations between the European Union and Central Asian countries are reaching a new level. The recent visit of the President of Kazakhstan to the EU gave additional momentum to bilateral cooperation: important agreements were signed and new areas of interaction were outlined.

The European Union views Central Asia as an important partner not only in political dialogue, but also in such areas as the supply of critical raw materials, digitalization, security and the development of Eurasia’s transit potential.

Any economic and political projects are ultimately focused on people. What steps are being taken to make cooperation more tangible for citizens, particularly in terms of the visa regime and educational exchanges?

That is absolutely right. Behind all large-scale projects are people, and this must not be forgotten. That is why the agreements on simplifying the visa regime, reached during the recent visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Brussels, are of great importance for the further development of the partnership. I am pleased that Slovakia actively supports the promotion of a more flexible visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.

Slovakia is interested in strengthening cooperation with the region. The recent visit of our Prime Minister and government delegation to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan resulted in the signing of a number of memorandums. Today, we are also considering mechanisms to attract qualified specialists from Central Asia, as the Slovak economy needs skilled workers.

However, young people remain a strategic priority. It is necessary to expand contacts between young people from the European Union and Central Asia. That is why the European Parliament intends to advocate for the further development of the Erasmus+ student exchange program and an increase in its funding for the countries of the region.

When could the next stage of interparliamentary dialogue take place? Is a visit by European lawmakers to Kazakhstan planned?

Yes, our contacts are continuing. At the end of October, a delegation of the European Parliament plans to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. We are looking forward to this trip. Its goal is to give new momentum to interparliamentary cooperation with Kazakh colleagues, expand interaction and find new formats to support humanitarian and economic ties between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Roza Bayramli, senior advisor at the Center of Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan, said Kazakhstan’s new Constitution would strengthen regional stability.