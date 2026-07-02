Kazakhstan's new Constitution will strengthen regional stability, says Azerbaijani expert

According to Bayramli, the adoption of the new Constitution should be seen as an important step in adapting Kazakhstan's system of public administration to new domestic and international realities.

"For Kazakhstan, this represents both a legal renewal and an opportunity to strengthen the resilience of state institutions, improve the effectiveness of decision-making, and establish a clearer legal foundation for the country's long-term development," Bayramli said.

The expert noted that, amid a changing international environment, the reforms could strengthen Kazakhstan's position in foreign policy.

"From the perspective of international relations, the constitutional reforms could make Kazakhstan a more predictable partner and reinforce its image as a country that is consistently modernizing its institutions," she said.

In Bayramli's view, these changes are particularly significant against the backdrop of Central Asia's growing geopolitical importance, where pragmatic diplomacy, a sovereign foreign policy, and resilient state institutions are becoming increasingly important.

In Azerbaijan, the developments taking place in Kazakhstan are seen as an important stage in the continued modernization of a friendly country and a continuation of its efforts to build a more effective system of governance.

"It is particularly important that Kazakhstan is pursuing these changes through a nationwide dialogue and a referendum. This gives the reforms additional legitimacy and demonstrates the country's commitment to strengthening public consensus," Bayramli noted.

The expert noted that Kazakhstan remains one of Azerbaijan's key partners in the region, making the country's domestic transformation significant not only for itself but for the broader Eurasian region.

According to Bayramli, Kazakhstan's internal stability has a direct impact on the development of regional cooperation, transport connectivity, economic integration, and cooperation between Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

She also highlighted Kazakhstan's growing role in advancing Trans-Caspian cooperation and new multilateral formats for regional engagement.

"The renewal of Kazakhstan's constitutional system could help strengthen the country's statehood, improve the effectiveness of its institutions, and create a stronger legal foundation for long-term development. This is particularly important given Kazakhstan's growing role as a regional leader and one of the key links in Trans-Caspian connectivity," she said.

According to the Azerbaijani expert, the C6 format is also gaining particular importance under the new circumstances, as its development reflects the growing interconnectedness of Central Asia and the South Caucasus as a single geopolitical and geoeconomic space.

"A more stable, predictable, and institutionally stronger Kazakhstan will be better positioned to pursue its multivector foreign policy, strengthen its regional leadership, and make a greater contribution to the development of the C6 format as a promising platform for cooperation between Central Asia and the South Caucasus," Bayramli concluded.

Earlier, Marcin Kusztal, a Poland-based consultant on Kazakhstan and Central Asia and an expert in cross-cultural business strategy, shared his views with Qazinform News Agency on how Kazakhstan's institutional reforms are perceived by international businesses.