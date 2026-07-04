New Constitution reinforces Kazakhstan's reform path and regional role, Turkish expert says

"The broad-based preparation of the draft, its presentation for public discussion, the collection of citizens' opinions and recommendations, and its eventual adoption through a referendum monitored by international observers constitute important factors that strengthened the Constitution's social legitimacy," he said. "The final text is not merely a legal document; it also serves as a social contract reflecting the will of the people of Kazakhstan regarding their common future."

According to the expert, the Constitution strengthens Kazakhstan's long-term institutional stability by placing greater emphasis on human rights, the rule of law and a human-centered approach to governance. He also highlighted new constitutional guarantees in the digital sphere, saying they would support the digitalization of public services and improve interaction between citizens and the state.

Sağlam noted that the reform also reinforces gender equality, protects the secular nature of the state and strengthens the role of the Kazakh language as a factor promoting national cohesion and institutional development.

Among the most significant changes, he pointed to the establishment of the office of the Vice President and the renaming of Parliament as the Qurultay.

"The renaming of the Parliament of Kazakhstan as the Qurultay is not merely a terminological preference but also a strong emphasis on the centuries-old tradition of state governance, the historical memory, and the shared political culture of the Kazakh people," he said, describing it as a bridge between historical heritage and modern constitutional governance.

The expert believes the reform could also serve as an example for other countries in Central Asia.

"The new Constitution of Kazakhstan is not merely a reform that strengthens the country's institutional structure; it also presents a comprehensive vision of modernization aimed at simultaneously advancing the rule of law, institutionalization, digital transformation, and a human-centered approach to governance throughout Central Asia," Sağlam said.

He added that the constitutional changes are likely to strengthen Kazakhstan's international standing by reinforcing its reputation as a predictable, reform-oriented state with strong institutions.

"Kazakhstan may strengthen its position as a more active, reliable, and respected actor in international platforms with the new constitutional order," he said, adding that the reforms could further enhance Astana's role within the Organization of Turkic States and across Eurasia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree scheduling elections to the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan for August 23, 2026, according to the Akorda press.