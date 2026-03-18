New Constitution of Kazakhstan ensures protection of personal data

Article 21 of the Basic Law states: “The right to privacy, personal and family secrets, and the protection of personal data from unlawful collection, processing, storage, and use, including through digital technologies, is guaranteed by law.”

Deputy Prime Minister-Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence Minister of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev said enshrining this provision strengthens the protection of citizens’ personal data, fosters trust in digital services and technologies, and increases the responsibility of organizations in handling personal data.

As written before, to implement this norm, amendments and additions are planned to several legislative acts, including the Administrative Code and the Criminal Code.

To note, more than 20 laws will be amended as part of implementing the new Constitution.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the decree “On measures to implement the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, adopted on March 15, 2026.”