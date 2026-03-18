More than 20 laws to be updated under new Constitution, Culture Minister

The Minister noted more than 20 legislative acts regulating culture, information, media, archives, the use of state symbols, interaction between the state and civil society, religion, youth and family policy will be amended.

She emphasized that the amendments are aimed at implementing key constitutional principles, including support for national culture and strengthening the institution of family.

Earlier, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the adoption of the Basic Law through a nationwide referendum was a milestone shaping the country’s destiny in modern history.