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    More than 20 laws to be updated under new Constitution, Culture Minister

    09:49, 18 March 2026

    Kazakhstan plans to amend more than 20 legislative acts as part of implementing the new Constitution, Qazinform News Agency quotes Deputy Prime Minister - Culture and Information Minister of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva as saying at today’s Government meeting.

    More than 20 laws to be updated under the new Constitution, Culture Minister
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The Minister noted more than 20 legislative acts regulating culture, information, media, archives, the use of state symbols, interaction between the state and civil society, religion, youth and family policy will be amended.

    She emphasized that the amendments are aimed at implementing key constitutional principles, including support for national culture and strengthening the institution of family.

    Earlier, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the adoption of the Basic Law through a nationwide referendum was a milestone shaping the country’s destiny in modern history.

    Government of Kazakhstan Political parties Constitutional reform Kazakhstan Referendum Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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