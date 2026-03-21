President visits Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkistan
11:55, 21 March 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in the Turkistan region for a working visit, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State began his visit to the region by touring one of the Turkic world's greatest spiritual, cultural, and historical landmarks: the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The President paid tribute to the memory of the great thinker and spiritual mentor Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, as well as other prominent historical figures interred within the mausoleum complex.
As previously reported, Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum underwent restoration last year.