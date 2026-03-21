President visits Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkistan

The Head of State began his visit to the region by touring one of the Turkic world's greatest spiritual, cultural, and historical landmarks: the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President paid tribute to the memory of the great thinker and spiritual mentor Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, as well as other prominent historical figures interred within the mausoleum complex.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As previously reported, Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum underwent restoration last year.