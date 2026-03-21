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    President visits Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkistan

    11:55, 21 March 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in the Turkistan region for a working visit, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    President visits Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Head of State began his visit to the region by touring one of the Turkic world's greatest spiritual, cultural, and historical landmarks: the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

    President visits Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President paid tribute to the memory of the great thinker and spiritual mentor Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, as well as other prominent historical figures interred within the mausoleum complex.

    President visits Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President visits Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As previously reported, Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum underwent restoration last year.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Turkistan Akorda Presidential Residence Culture History of Kazakhstan
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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