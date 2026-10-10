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    New Commander of Kazakhstan’s Special Operations Forces appointed

    10:52, 10 October 2026

    Sayat Isanov has been appointed Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan by an order of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    New Commander of Kazakhstan’s Special Operations Forces appointed
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Defense

    The Special Operations Forces Command of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces was established by a presidential decree on January 19, 2022.

    It is worth noting that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev previously dismissed three senior officials of the Ministry of Defense from their posts.

    As it was reported, on 24 September, during the Khazar Qorgany - 2026 military drills in Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian Sea, 17 servicemen were swept out to sea. 14 of them died, while three survived. September 25 was declared a national day of mourning in Kazakhstan. Read more about the tragedy in a Qazinform News Agency review.

    Appointments Armed Forces Kazakhstan Army Akorda Presidential Residence
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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