New Commander of Kazakhstan’s Special Operations Forces appointed
Sayat Isanov has been appointed Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan by an order of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
The Special Operations Forces Command of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces was established by a presidential decree on January 19, 2022.
It is worth noting that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev previously dismissed three senior officials of the Ministry of Defense from their posts.
As it was reported, on 24 September, during the Khazar Qorgany - 2026 military drills in Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian Sea, 17 servicemen were swept out to sea. 14 of them died, while three survived. September 25 was declared a national day of mourning in Kazakhstan. Read more about the tragedy in a Qazinform News Agency review.