New Commander of Kazakhstan’s Special Operations Forces appointed

The Special Operations Forces Command of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces was established by a presidential decree on January 19, 2022.

It is worth noting that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev previously dismissed three senior officials of the Ministry of Defense from their posts.

As it was reported, on 24 September, during the Khazar Qorgany - 2026 military drills in Kazakhstan’s sector of the Caspian Sea, 17 servicemen were swept out to sea. 14 of them died, while three survived. September 25 was declared a national day of mourning in Kazakhstan. Read more about the tragedy in a Qazinform News Agency review.