New Almaty route links Hanoi and Prague

Regular service on the Hanoi–Almaty–Prague route launched on October 10. Vietnam's carrier VietJet Air operates the flights twice a week using Airbus A330 aircraft.

According to the Almaty City Tourism Department, fifth-freedom air rights let passengers fly the full Hanoi–Almaty–Prague route or just the Almaty–Prague leg.

Launching the route expands Almaty's international air connectivity, improves the city's transport accessibility for travelers from Europe and Southeast Asia, and creates additional opportunities for inbound tourism.

In 2025, the number of tourists from Vietnam visiting Almaty rose 20% year-over-year. The new route is expected to strengthen tourism ties with Vietnam and boost Almaty's appeal among travelers from that country.

Kazakhstan is also expanding its domestic air network. As of September 2026, domestic service covers around 60 routes, with flight frequency reaching 890 flights per week.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that new flights to Oman's Salalah are set to launch from Almaty and Astana.