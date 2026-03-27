New air routes to link Yerevan, Almaty, and Aktau

Starting June 12, 2026, Armenia’s national airline will begin regular air service on the Yerevan–Almaty–Yerevan route. Flights will operate from Armenia’s Zvartnots International Airport twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

In addition, direct flights on the Aktau–Yerevan route will resume in the latter half of April. The frequency will also be two flights per week.

The expansion of the route network is expected to significantly facilitate both business and tourist travel between the countries and stimulate the development of trade and economic ties.

In November 2025, Kazakhstan and Armenia were discussing the possibility of resuming direct flights between the two countries.