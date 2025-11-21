Direct flights between Kazakhstan and Armenia may reopen

“Direct flights between our countries used to operate, but they were temporarily suspended. The main challenge is the high cost of services at Yerevan Airport — jet fuel is $1,248 per ton, and passenger fees are $65 each. Talks are now ongoing on how to subsidize these expenses. Under such conditions, both SCAT and FlyArystan are ready to resume flights,” Zhumangarin said.

Photo credit: Soltan Zheksenbekov/Kazinform News Agency

He also spoke about trade relations between Kazakhstan and Armenia.

“We export tobacco products, transformers, ferroalloys, metal products, and rolled metal to Armenia. In return, they supply fruits and vegetables, tobacco products, and their brandy, which is popular worldwide. Overall trade turnover is relatively modest — $82 million, a sixfold increase compared to 2020. At one point, it was even higher, mainly due to car imports from Armenia. That was a temporary situation, as our domestic automotive industry is now developing rapidly,” the minister explained.

Kazakhstan has also proposed export goods to Armenia worth $348 million.

“Yesterday, we reached an agreement for a group of Armenian businessmen to visit Kazakhstan. I will meet with them to discuss the establishment of joint ventures. It would be advantageous for us if Armenia could supply fruits and vegetables to our western regions,” Zhumanarin added.

Earlier, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at Akorda Palace.

In Astana, the Prime Minister of Armenia is expected to hold talks on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation.

As Qazinform News Agency reported, on November 20, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov welcomed his Armenian counterpart at the Astana International Airport.

Read more on the new stage in Kazakh-Armenian relations in the analytical material "Astana–Yerevan: Kazakh wheat on the “Trump route.”