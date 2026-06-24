Netherlands records first euthanasia case involving child under 12

Dutch Health Minister Sophie Hermans informed parliament this week that a child suffering from a severe illness died through medically assisted euthanasia at the end of 2025.

The case was disclosed in an annual report by the committee responsible for reviewing late-term abortions and medically assisted deaths involving children. No details about the child's identity or medical condition were released.

As required under Dutch law, the case has been referred to prosecutors for review to determine whether doctors complied with all legal requirements. The committee has also interviewed the physician involved and will provide its findings to the authorities.

The Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalize euthanasia in 2002. Under existing legislation, children aged 12 and older may request euthanasia under strict conditions. Those aged 12 to 15 require parental consent, while parents must be consulted when applicants are 16 or 17 years old.

In 2024, the Dutch government expanded the rules to allow euthanasia for children under 12 who are terminally ill and experiencing unbearable suffering with no prospect of improvement.

"This decision is always made in consultation with the parents and, if possible, also with the child," the Dutch government states on its official website.

Authorities previously estimated that the expanded regulations could result in between five and 10 such cases annually.

The case is expected to remain under legal and medical review as part of the Netherlands' strict oversight procedures governing euthanasia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Scottish lawmakers were set to hold a decisive vote on the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill after more than a year of intense debate, with the legislation potentially making Scotland the first part of the United Kingdom to legalize assisted dying.