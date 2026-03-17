Scotland faces historic vote on assisted dying bill

The legislation, introduced by Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, is designed to provide “choice, compassion and dignity.” He described the proposal as a “bulletproof” framework and “the toughest and most comprehensively-safeguarded” of its kind.

The bill would allow terminally ill, mentally competent adults who have lived in Scotland for at least 12 months to request assistance to end their life, with approval required from two doctors and the final act carried out by the patient.

Debate has focused heavily on moral considerations. Religious leaders opposed to the measure wrote that “true compassion does not mean helping someone to die, but committing ourselves to care for them in life.” In contrast, supporters argue for personal autonomy.

Safeguards, criticism and constitutional challenges

The bill has been significantly amended, with lawmakers debating hundreds of changes. Among the key provisions is a requirement that eligible patients be expected to die within six months, alongside safeguards ensuring decisions are voluntary and informed, including discussions of palliative care options.

Supporters argue these measures make the legislation safe and balanced. “As a GP and MSP, I believe that the assisted dying bill offers a safe, compassionate choice,” said Dr Sandesh Gulhane. McArthur has stressed that assisted dying and end-of-life care are complementary.

However, critics warn of broader risks, including the possibility of a “slippery slope,” citing examples from countries such as Belgium and Canada where eligibility criteria have expanded over time.

The bill also faces constitutional hurdles. Some aspects require cooperation from the UK government, particularly in regulating medicines and medical professionals. Medical organisations have raised concerns about the proposed legal mechanisms, warning of “inadequate scrutiny.” The Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland said recent changes have “drastically weakened essential safeguards” and pose “unacceptable risks.”

As a result, despite months of detailed scrutiny, the bill’s fate remains uncertain, with the final decision hinging not only on political support but also on legal and constitutional constraints.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Barcelona’s Vall d’Hebron University Hospital performed the world’s first partial face transplant using tissue from a donor who had formally requested assisted dying, marking a new milestone in reconstructive and transplant medicine.