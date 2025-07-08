Trump announces 25% tariffs on imports from Kazakhstan starting on August 1

In his letter, Trump said starting on August 1, 2025, the U.S. will charge Kazakhstan a tariff of 25% on any and all Kazakh products sent to the United States separate from all sectoral tariffs. He said, despite having a significant trade deficit with Kazakhstan, the United States agreed to continue working with the country.

"We have had years to discuss our trading relationships with Kazakhstan, and we have concluded that we must move away from these long-term, and very persistent, trade deficit endangered by Kazakhstan’s tariff, and non-tariff policies and trade barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from reciprocal. Starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Kazakhstan a tariff of only 25%, on any and all Kazakh products sent to the United States, separate from all sectoral tariffs," the letter reads.

He added there will be no tariffs if Kazakhstan companies decide to build or manufacture product within the United States.

