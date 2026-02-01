NBA suspends Philadelphia 76ers player Paul George for 25 games

According to the NBA, the league did not disclose details of the violation or the substance involved. Under the agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, a 25-game suspension typically corresponds to a first violation of the anti-drug rules.

As a result of the suspension, George is expected to lose approximately $11.7 million of his $51.7 million annual salary, which amounts to nearly $470,000 per missed game. The player, who has been selected as an NBA All-Star nine times, will be eligible to return to the court on March 25, when Philadelphia is scheduled to play at home against the Chicago Bulls. At that stage, the team will have 10 regular-season games remaining.

The Philadelphia 76ers currently hold a mid-table position in the Eastern Conference, one of the NBA’s two main divisions. This season, the team has recorded stronger results in games where George participated compared to those he missed.

In the current season, Paul George has averaged 16 points per game across 27 appearances, making him one of the team’s key scoring contributors. Earlier this week, he delivered one of his strongest performances, scoring 32 points in a victory over Milwaukee.

