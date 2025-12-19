Janibek Alimkhanuly removed from World Rankings after doping scandal

Kazakhstan’s Janibek Alimkhanuly, the reigning WBO and IBF middleweight world champion and former top-ranked fighter in The Ring, has been removed from the publication’s updated middleweight rankings.

“Former No. 1-ranked Janibek Alimkhanuly was removed from the rankings after an adverse VADA doping test result received earlier this month. As a consequence, all other fighters moved up in the standings, with Jesus Ramos Jr. making his debut at No. 10,” The Ring said.

As a result, the top spot in The Ring’s middleweight rankings is now occupied by WBC world champion Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic.

Cuban knockout artist Yoenli Hernandez sits second in the rankings, while third place is held by WBA world champion and fellow Cuban Erislandy Lara.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Premier Boxing Champions, the organizers of the December 6 event in San Antonio, have announced that Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has been taken off the fight card.