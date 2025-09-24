Navigating the global STEM race: China’s K-visa and Kazakhstan’s strategic opportunities

US–China scientific competition: Talent as a strategic asset

By eliminating the need for employer sponsorship and granting broad freedom to work in science, technology, culture, and entrepreneurship, Beijing is inviting not only employees but also innovators and founders. This comes as Washington’s sharp H-1B fee hike risks discouraging companies and applicants who once viewed the US as the default destination for global talent.

Analysts say that a mass relocation of US firms to China remains unlikely for now, given regulatory differences. Yet the timing of the K-visa launch, which coincides with the H-1B fee increase, illustrates how immigration policy has become an important dimension of the US–China competition for human capital. Beijing is betting that more accessible work and research opportunities can gradually tilt the global flow of STEM expertise eastward, strengthening China’s drive toward leadership in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and green technologies.

Positioning Kazakhstan in the global technology landscape

Kazakhstan has, in recent years, placed a strategic bet on technology and digital innovation as key drivers of economic growth. This vision was underscored by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his latest State of the Nation Address, “Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation”, in which he announced plans to create a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and to develop Alatau City, as a major regional hub for innovation, crypto-industry, and technological entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Tianjin, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for China’s proposal to establish a Global Organization for Cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, stating that Kazakhstan counts on close cooperation with Chinese companies in building Alatau City. These initiatives, together with the launch of the Alem.AI International Artificial Intelligence Center and the country’s first regional supercomputer, signal Kazakhstan’s intent to place advanced technology and AI at the center of its national development strategy. These initiatives underscore President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s forward-looking approach to positioning Kazakhstan at the forefront of regional and global technological development. Kazakhstan’s technological ambitions, combined with its strong and growing partnerships with Chinese institutions and companies, provide a unique foundation that the country can leverage to expand educational, research, and innovation opportunities in collaboration with China.

Kazakhstan’s strategy of becoming a regional hub for foreign university campuses, which so far focused mainly on British and American institutions, such as Cardiff University, which opened in 2025, could now be broadened to include Chinese universities. In embracing these opportunities, Kazakhstan stands to transform its technological ambitions into tangible leadership in science, education, and innovation across the region.