China introduces K-Visa to attract global STEM talent amid rising U.S. H-1B fees

The measure, announced in August as part of amendments to the country’s Foreigners Entry–Exit Administration Regulations, is drawing attention as the United States sharply raises the cost of its own work visa for skilled migrants.

U.S. President Donald Trump on September 22 announced a new H-1B visa application fee of $100,000, a move that has sparked concerns among global technology companies and IT specialists. Analysts view China’s K-visa as a timely alternative for international talent seeking opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The K-visa is intended for “young science and technology talent” and offers more flexibility than China’s existing visa categories:

Eligibility: Open to university graduates with at least a bachelor’s degree in STEM disciplines from recognized universities or research institutions worldwide, as well as young professionals working in education or research.

Flexibility: Longer validity, multiple entries, and extended stays compared to other types of visas.

Scope: Permission to engage in academic, scientific, technological, cultural, entrepreneurial, and business activities.

No Employer Sponsorship: Applicants are not required to secure a local job offer or invitation from a Chinese employer.

Until now, China has grouped foreign visitors into 12 standard visa categories, including the Z visa for work, X visa for study, and M visa for business. The K-visa represents the first major expansion of these categories in more than a decade.