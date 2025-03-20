Nauryz spring holiday celebrated at the foot of Acropolis

The event was organized with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Hellenic Republic and attracted guests from around the world.

Kazakh Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic, Timur Sultangozhin, who attended the celebration, emphasized that this year’s format had been significantly updated. He underscored the importance of promoting national identity symbols, which play a key role in reconnecting with the country’s cultural roots.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Athens

The central element of the celebration was the traditional dastarkhan, featuring Kazakh cuisine, where guests had the opportunity to taste baursaks and other national delicacies prepared in accordance with ancient traditions. This added a special atmosphere and flavor to the event. Additionally, a group of Kazakhstani students performed traditional Kazakh musical pieces on the dombra, creating a vibrant and unique festive ambiance.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Athens

The event also featured an exhibition of national Kazakh clothing, which was attended not only by Kazakhs but also by guests from Italy, the United States, Iran, China, Türkiye, and other countries. Participants had the chance to try on traditional garments and experience a connection with the ancient culture of the Great Steppe.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in Athens

According to the United Nations, nearly 300 million people worldwide celebrate Nauryz. The holiday holds official status in several countries and, since 2010, has been recognized as the International Day of Nauryz, dedicated to preserving and promoting the culture and traditions associated with this important occasion.

