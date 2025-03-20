Yerevan celebrates Nauryz

On the occasion of the holiday symbolizing revival, prosperity, and unity, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Armenia, Bolat Imanbayev, delivered a lecture to students of the YSU Department of Turkology.

Photo credit: Azamat Almaganbetov/Kazinform News Agency

Imanbayev shared insights into the history and significance of Nauryz for the Turkic peoples, delving into the meaning and symbolism behind the Nauryznama 10-day celebrations. In his address, he also highlighted Kazakhstan's current development trends, talked about "Kazakhstan: Born Bold" campaign, and discussed the state of Kazakh-Armenian relations.

Photo credit: Azamat Almaganbetov/Kazinform News Agency

Photo credit: Azamat Almaganbetov/Kazinform News Agency

During the event, students had the opportunity to explore Kazakh national costumes, books, and brochures that showcased the history, culture, and modern-day Kazakhstan.

The guests enjoyed live performance of famous Kazakh kuis such as "Erke sylkym," "Aqqu," and "Alkissa." The Kazakh Embassy organized a festive dastarkhan (traditional meal), where guests had the opportunity to try national dishes such as Nauryz kozhe and traditional pastries.

