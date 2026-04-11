NASA's Artemis II splashes down off southern U.S. California coast

The capsule Orion touched down at about 17:07 local time (0007 GMT on Saturday) in the Pacific Ocean, some 96 km off the San Diego coast, California, according to NASA. It was the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Photo credit: NASA

After splashing down, Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman said that all four crew members are in good condition.

Noteworthy, Artemis II moon mission crew set a new record as farthest humans from Earth.