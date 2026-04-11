EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    NASA's Artemis II splashes down off southern U.S. California coast

    07:36, 11 April 2026

    Four astronauts returned safely to Earth on Friday after completing a 10-day mission around the Moon, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said, Xinhua reports. 

    Four astronauts returned safely to Earth on Friday after completing a 10-day mission around the Moon, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said.
    Photo credit: NASA

    The capsule Orion touched down at about 17:07 local time (0007 GMT on Saturday) in the Pacific Ocean, some 96 km off the San Diego coast, California, according to NASA. It was the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972.

    Four astronauts returned safely to Earth on Friday after completing a 10-day mission around the Moon, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said.
    Photo credit: NASA

    After splashing down, Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman said that all four crew members are in good condition.

    Noteworthy, Artemis II moon mission crew set a new record as farthest humans from Earth.

    NASA The Moon Space Spaceship Science and Research USA Space exploration
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All