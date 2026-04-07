Artemis II moon mission crew sets new record as farthest humans from Earth

On the shoulders of giants... 🧑🏼‍🚀



The Artemis II crew aboard Integrity have officially traveled farther into space than any humans before, passing the record set during Apollo. Our live coverage continues:https://t.co/do2p0Gvxdu — NASA (@NASA) April 7, 2026

In a video post on US social media company X, NASA said the astronauts reached a maximum distance of 252,752 miles (406,700 kilometers) from Earth, marking a new milestone in human spaceflight.

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Right now, the Orion capsule is passing behind the Moon, so the Sun is entirely eclipsed from their perspective. During this time, they will view a mostly darkened Moon and will use the opportunity to analyze the solar corona. pic.twitter.com/PWDPfZKxGh — NASA (@NASA) April 7, 2026

The agency said the achievement surpasses the previous record set during the Apollo 13 mission in 1970 by approximately 4,102 miles.

Apollo 13, launched in April 1970, held the record for the greatest distance traveled from Earth by a human crew for more than five decades.

Earlier, Artemis II crew shared first image of Earth from Orion spacecraft.