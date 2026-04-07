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    Artemis II moon mission crew sets new record as farthest humans from Earth

    07:41, 7 April 2026

    The crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission has become the farthest humans ever to travel from Earth, the agency said Monday, Anadolu Agency reports. 

    Artemis II moon mission crew sets new record as farthest humans from Earth
    Photo credit: NASA

    In a video post on US social media company X, NASA said the astronauts reached a maximum distance of 252,752 miles (406,700 kilometers) from Earth, marking a new milestone in human spaceflight.

    The agency said the achievement surpasses the previous record set during the Apollo 13 mission in 1970 by approximately 4,102 miles.

    Apollo 13, launched in April 1970, held the record for the greatest distance traveled from Earth by a human crew for more than five decades.

    Earlier, Artemis II crew shared first image of Earth from Orion spacecraft.

    NASA Space The Moon Spaceship Science Science and Research USA
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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