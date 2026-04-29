NASA’s Artemis II Orion capsule returns to Kennedy Space Center

According to a statement on NASA’s website on Tuesday, the capsule carrying astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen was taken in for a detailed inspection.

NASA technicians will begin de-servicing operations on the spacecraft, including removing its components, the statement said.

“This includes removing payloads from the crew module, removing avionics boxes for reuse, and retrieving data from the spacecraft to better understand its performance and inform procedures and plans for future Artemis missions," the statement said.

"Orion’s heat shield and other elements will be removed for extensive analysis, and remaining hazards such as excess propellant will be offloaded,” it added.

The Orion capsule was launched on April 1 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of the Artemis II mission.

Upon completing the mission, the capsule returned to Earth on April 10.

A thank you, in their own words 🫶



The Artemis II crew wanted to share their thanks to everyone who followed along during their journey, and share a reminder that there’s still more human exploration—and Artemis content—coming. pic.twitter.com/dK2BQVmbnw — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) April 24, 2026

As it was reported, the four astronauts returned safely to Earth on Friday after completing a 10-day mission around the Moon. The capsule Orion touched down at about 17:07 local time (0007 GMT on Saturday) in the Pacific Ocean, some 96 km off the San Diego coast, California, according to NASA. It was the first crewed lunar mission since Apollo 17 in 1972.