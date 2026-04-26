Nasal spray shows promise in reversing brain aging

The study, published in the Journal of Extracellular Vesicles, found that the therapy significantly reduces brain inflammation, restores cellular function, and improves memory within weeks, with effects lasting for months.

“Brain age-related diseases like dementia are a major health concern worldwide. What we’re showing is that brain aging can be reversed,” said Ashok K. Shetty, who led the research.

The treatment uses extracellular vesicles delivered through a nasal spray, allowing therapeutic molecules to bypass the brain’s protective barrier and act directly on affected areas. Researchers say this method avoids invasive procedures while targeting inflammation linked to aging.

“The mode of delivery is one of the most exciting aspects of our approach,” noted Maheedhar Kodali. “Intranasal delivery allows us to reach and treat the brain directly.”

The therapy works by regulating genetic pathways associated with chronic inflammation and restoring mitochondrial function in brain cells. “We are giving neurons their spark back,” said Madhu Leelavathi Narayana.

Researchers say the treatment showed consistent results across both sexes and could have wider applications, including aiding stroke recovery.

“Our approach redefines what it means to grow old,” Shetty added. “Not just living longer, but living smarter and healthier.”

While further studies are needed, the team has already filed a U.S. patent, signaling potential for future clinical use.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that China successfully conducted its first live-streamed brain-computer interface implantation surgery using the domestically developed Beinao No.1, marking a major step toward large-scale clinical validation of advanced BCI technology.