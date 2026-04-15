China completes first live-streamed 'Beinao No.1' brain-computer interface surgery

The procedure took place Monday at Beijing Tiantan Hospital. During the operation, a coin-sized implant was precisely placed outside the patient's dura mater through a minimally invasive cranial opening.

Hundreds of experts attending a national conference on BCI clinical application and translation observed the procedure in real time via a 4K live broadcast, while participating in simultaneous academic discussions.

The "Beinao No.1" system highlights China's full-chain independent research and development capabilities. It adopts a semi-invasive approach, avoiding direct contact with brain tissue by placing electrodes outside the dura mater, reducing surgical risks.

According to technical data, the system features 128-channel synchronous signal acquisition and a 30 kHz high-frequency sampling rate. Its motion-intent decoding latency is under 100 milliseconds, enabling precise motor control and even Chinese language decoding.

The implant supports wireless data transmission and charging, with no external wires penetrating the skin. This allows patients to avoid prolonged hospitalization and instead carry out high-quality neurorehabilitation training at home.

Earlier, it was reported China launches the first AI-powered digital doctor platform for Parkinson's disease.