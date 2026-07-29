Musk sets August target for Grok 4.6 launch

In a post on X, Musk said Grok 4.6 will be a 1.5-trillion-parameter model featuring significantly improved supervised fine-tuning (SFT) and reinforcement learning (RL). Grok 4.7 is planned as a 2.1-trillion-parameter model.

Describing the upcoming version, Musk wrote:

"This will be better than 4.6 in every way, except slightly slower to serve, albeit with even better token efficiency."

The announcement follows the release of Grok 4.5 earlier this month and reflects xAI's rapid development cycle as competition intensifies among leading AI developers, including OpenAI, Anthropic and emerging Chinese firms.

Musk's timeline and technical specifications have not been independently verified by xAI beyond his public statements, and the planned release dates could change.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that intelligence agencies from the Five Eyes alliance issued a rare joint warning that advanced artificial intelligence models capable of carrying out sophisticated cyberattacks against governments and businesses could emerge within months.