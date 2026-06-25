Five Eyes warn AI cyber threat is months away

The alliance, comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, said frontier artificial intelligence systems are rapidly transforming both cyber defense and offensive capabilities.

"Frontier AI models are anticipated to exceed current industry expectations, fundamentally transforming both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities. The timeline is not years, it is months," the agencies said in a joint statement.

The warning comes weeks after the U.S. government restricted access by foreign nationals to some of Anthropic's most advanced AI models, citing national security concerns.

According to the agencies, AI will strengthen cyber defenses over time but will also lower barriers for malicious actors by increasing the speed, scale and sophistication of cyberattacks.

"In this environment, cyber resilience is integral to advancing business continuity, market confidence, and long-term value," the statement said.

The agencies stressed that cybersecurity should no longer be viewed solely as an information technology issue.

"A whole-of-organisation and whole-of-society response is required. Cyber risk can no longer be treated as a purely technical issue. This is a core business risk and leadership responsibility," the statement added.

The warning comes as governments and technology companies race to develop increasingly powerful AI systems capable of identifying vulnerabilities in computer networks.

Security experts say organizations should strengthen cyber resilience and adopt AI-powered defenses to keep pace with rapidly evolving threats, while policymakers continue to assess the national security implications of frontier AI models.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an artificial intelligence-powered law firm had won a court case in what is believed to be the first successful legal victory in the United Kingdom achieved with AI handling virtually all pre-trial work.