Musk and Altman update evidence as OpenAI court battle intensifies

According to documents filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, the submission is a joint filing outlining revised positions on the admissibility of evidence, including excerpts from witness testimony, objections, and counterarguments.

The materials state that the parties conferred following the court’s rulings on pretrial motions and adjusted the list of evidence to be used in the proceedings. In particular, deposition excerpts were revised, along with the parties’ positions regarding their admissibility.

Particular attention is given to the testimony of former OpenAI board members, including Tasha McCauley and Helen Toner, who were involved in the decision to remove Sam Altman in 2023. Their statements are considered significant for establishing the internal circumstances within the company.

In addition, the defendants, including Microsoft, submitted their own materials and objections, citing U.S. rules of evidence, including issues related to hearsay and the substantiation of certain claims.

The case file also includes a proposed court order in which Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is expected to determine the scope of admissible evidence.

Musk’s lawsuit is based on his claims that OpenAI departed from its original nonprofit mission and was transformed into a commercial entity. The company rejects the allegations, calling them unfounded.

Initially, Elon Musk sought more than $100 billion in damages. However, following a series of unfavorable pretrial rulings, he has withdrawn claims for personal compensation and is now seeking funds to be directed toward OpenAI’s charitable purposes. The lawsuit also seeks the removal of Sam Altman from the company’s leadership.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elon Musk’s company X is preparing to launch a standalone messaging app, XChat, featuring end-to-end encryption, disappearing messages, and video calls, with no ads or user tracking expected.