Elon Musk’s X prepares to launch standalone encrypted messaging app

According to the app’s description, XChat will enable users to “chat with anyone on X in a private, focused space built for conversation,” positioning it as a dedicated alternative to the platform’s existing direct messaging system.

The app will feature end-to-end encrypted messaging, disappearing messages, and file sharing, while also allowing users to edit or delete messages. Additional functions include screenshot blocking with notifications, group chats, and video calls. The company states that the service will operate without ads or user tracking.

Say hello to Chat – all-new secure messaging on X.



• end-to-end encrypted chats and file sharing

• edit, delete, or make messages disappear

• block screenshots and get notified of attempts

• no ads. no tracking. total privacy. pic.twitter.com/7dmDEDkYvO — XChat (@chat) November 14, 2025

XChat has been in testing since last year and is currently available for pre-order on Apple’s App Store, with an expected release date of April 17 for iPhone and iPad users.

Earlier, the founder of Telegram Pavel Durov sharply criticized WhatsApp, stating that the platform’s claimed encryption system may mislead users.