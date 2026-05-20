Music across borders: Dimash Qudaibergen meets Rohingya musicians on UN mission

People who have been forced to leave their homes at the Rohingya Cultural Heritage Center continue to preserve, collect, and share their national art and cultural treasures. They pass on their people’s stories to the younger generations, play traditional musical instruments, and even craft these instruments by hand, all despite the challenges of living in temporary settlements.

Photo credit: Hossain Ahammod Masum/IOM Bangladesh 2026

Local musicians welcomed Dimash with a live performance featuring violinist Roshid Ahmed, drummer Imam Hossain, multi-instrumentalist and educator Sabbir Ahmed, and Mostafa Khatun, along with composers, mandolin players, and performers Mohammed Yusuf, Ahmed Hossen, and Hamid Ullah, who contributed original works for the visit, including one especially composed for the occasion.

Photo credit: Hossain Ahammod Masum/IOM Bangladesh 2026

Dimash expressed interest in traditional instruments and joined the musicians for an informal jam session. He also performed excerpts from well-known compositions on a mandolin gifted to him at the center.

Cox’s Bazar is home to one of the world’s largest refugee settlements. Despite these hardships, the cultural center serves as a vital space where music, education, children’s laughter, and community life help preserve a sense of identity and continuity with their roots.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Dimash Qudaibergen had arrived in Bangladesh for a humanitarian mission as a UN Migration Goodwill Ambassador.