Dimash Qudaibergen visits camp for forcibly displaced people in Bangladesh
On 18 May, Dimash Qudaibergen, who arrived in Bangladesh on a humanitarian mission as a UN Migration Goodwill Ambassador, visited a camp for forcibly displaced people in Cox’s Bazar, Qazinform News Agency cites dimashnews.com.
It is noted that more than one million forcibly displaced people are currently living across Cox’s Bazar. The camps are located in disaster-prone areas vulnerable to landslides, flooding, fires, and cyclones. Families live in overcrowded and fragile shelters that require constant repairs, putting their safety at risk.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) leads efforts to provide shelter and essential household items across 17 camps, working in coordination with the Shelter/CCCM Sector and the Government of Bangladesh.
As part of the delegation, Dimash visited a shelter distribution center in the camp, where he learned about ongoing efforts to provide displaced families with housing and essential non-food relief items. Specialists at the center also train residents in house construction and repair skills.
At the Cultural Memory Centre, Dimash explored initiatives led by local communities that use art to promote well-being and preserve collective identity. People who were forced to leave their homes share the stories of their communities and study language and music to preserve their cultural heritage.
Dimash also met local musicians and craftsmen who create handmade musical instruments. Young performers play the mandolin, violin, drums, and other instruments, while composing music and preserving the cultural traditions of their community.
As a gesture of hospitality, the musicians presented Dimash with a handmade mandolin crafted by local artisans.
On Monday, Dimash Qudaibergen arrived in Bangladesh on a humanitarian mission.