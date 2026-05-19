Dimash Qudaibergen visits camp for forcibly displaced people in Bangladesh

It is noted that more than one million forcibly displaced people are currently living across Cox’s Bazar. The camps are located in disaster-prone areas vulnerable to landslides, flooding, fires, and cyclones. Families live in overcrowded and fragile shelters that require constant repairs, putting their safety at risk.

Photo credit: Hossain Ahammod Masum/IOM Bangladesh 2026

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) leads efforts to provide shelter and essential household items across 17 camps, working in coordination with the Shelter/CCCM Sector and the Government of Bangladesh.

Photo credit: Hossain Ahammod Masum/IOM Bangladesh 2026

As part of the delegation, Dimash visited a shelter distribution center in the camp, where he learned about ongoing efforts to provide displaced families with housing and essential non-food relief items. Specialists at the center also train residents in house construction and repair skills.

Photo credit: Hossain Ahammod Masum/IOM Bangladesh 2026

At the Cultural Memory Centre, Dimash explored initiatives led by local communities that use art to promote well-being and preserve collective identity. People who were forced to leave their homes share the stories of their communities and study language and music to preserve their cultural heritage.

Photo credit: Hossain Ahammod Masum/IOM Bangladesh 2026

Dimash also met local musicians and craftsmen who create handmade musical instruments. Young performers play the mandolin, violin, drums, and other instruments, while composing music and preserving the cultural traditions of their community.

Photo credit: Hossain Ahammod Masum/IOM Bangladesh 2026

As a gesture of hospitality, the musicians presented Dimash with a handmade mandolin crafted by local artisans.

On Monday, Dimash Qudaibergen arrived in Bangladesh on a humanitarian mission.