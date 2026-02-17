Munich Security Conference 2026: Overview and key divisions

The annual Munich Security Conference brought together senior officials from the United States, Europe, and Ukraine, revealing differing perspectives on the direction of the West, security arrangements, and the future of the global order.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on European partners to join Washington in addressing what he described as the West’s decline. He said the United States does not intend to preserve existing policies that, in his view, have contributed to current challenges, while emphasizing that the United States and Europe share a common historical and strategic destiny.

Rubio’s remarks followed concerns among European leaders about Washington’s recent foreign policy direction. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she felt reassured about transatlantic relations after his speech. However, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas rejected the notion that Europe requires «rescue», disputing claims that the continent faces civilizational decline.

Ukraine’s position also featured prominently in the discussions. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Europe remains insufficiently involved in ongoing peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. He described the absence of European participation as a major concern and urged European countries to set a timeline that would allow Ukraine to be technically prepared for EU membership by 2027.

European leaders have expressed concern over limited involvement in negotiations mediated by the United States. Zelenskyy also welcomed diplomatic transparency in contacts with Moscow.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the international system shaped after World War II is undergoing fundamental change: “I'm afraid we have to put it in even harsher terms: This order, as flawed as it has been even in its heyday, no longer exists.” He pointed to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, relations with China, and shifting U.S. policies as factors reshaping global geopolitics. According to Merz, Europe must strengthen its resolve to safeguard its security and political independence in an increasingly uncertain environment.

Security cooperation and nuclear deterrence were also discussed. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that France has initiated strategic consultations with Germany and other European partners on nuclear deterrence policy. He said the dialogue aims to align defense strategies and strengthen Europe’s overall security framework. The discussions reflect broader concerns in Europe about the future role of U.S. security guarantees.

Some European leaders expressed reservations about expanding nuclear capabilities. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned that nuclear deterrence carries significant risks and costs, arguing that it cannot fully guarantee stability.

Tensions surrounding Greenland also drew attention. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said U.S. interest in the Arctic territory remains unchanged, stressing that Denmark will not compromise its territorial integrity. At the same time, she noted potential areas for cooperation with the United States, including an expanded American military presence on the island. Greenland’s leadership described external pressure as unacceptable but confirmed its commitment to NATO.

European defense policy was another key focus. Von der Leyen called for stronger implementation of the European Union’s mutual defense clause under Article 42(7) of the EU Treaty. She said the provision must be supported by greater military capability, trust among member states, and faster decision-making processes. The EU has already launched an €800 billion program to enhance defense readiness by 2030 amid concerns about possible security threats and uncertainty regarding future U.S. commitments to NATO.

The three-day conference highlighted both continued cooperation and growing differences among Western allies, underscoring ongoing debates about security, strategic autonomy, and the future structure of international relations.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on Friedrich Merz’s remarks that the international order based on law and rules ceased to exist and analyzed the evolving role of middle powers in the changing international landscape.